Judge Orders Hodges To Unveil Mpls. Budget Or Give Explanation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ordered Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to either produce a full 2018 budget this week or go to court to explain why she can’t.

Board of Estimate and Taxation member Carol Becker filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County Court last week arguing that Hodges’ budget delay is a disservice to citizens and violates the city charter.

The charter says the mayor must file a detailed budget with the board and City Council by Aug. 15. Hodges submitted an outline of the $1.4 billion budget but didn’t plan to issue the full budget until Sept. 12.

Judge Mary Vasaly ordered Monday that Hodges has until Friday to submit a budget.

Hodges says the police shooting of Justine Damond and the Minnehaha Academy explosion are reasons for the delay.

  1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Mayor Betsy says not to worry. The multi-millions she is squandering will only burden a few in the city; The taxpayers. Now on to more important issues like renaming some holidays or lakes.

