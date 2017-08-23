Oceanaire Seafood Room Hosts Summer Rosé Celebration

The Oceanaire Seafood Room is hosting a summer Rosé celebration on Saturday, August 26th from noon to 4 PM for Minneapolitan fashionistas to enjoy Rosé All Day!
Rosé gummy bears
1 Cup Rose (of your choosing)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 packet of gelatin (about 3 tablespoons or 6 packets of powdered gelatin)
2 oz. grapefruit juice
1 drop of red food coloring
Mix all ingredients in a sauce pan over low to medium heat until combined. Do not let temperature exceed 90 degrees so as not to burn off the alcohol. Pour into molds and refrigerate for 90 minutes. Yields about 250 gummy bears. Store in an airtight container and enjoy!