WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Midway Game At The State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Walking around the Minnesota State Fair, it is pretty easy to spot the winners.
They are the ones loaded with prizes won at the games of skill on the Mighty Midway.
To find your choice for best Midway game, all you have to do is listen.
It’s the Balloon Water Race — one of the “group games” along the Midway. The other type of Midway game are called individual games.
Group games are where you compete with other people, and individual games are where you compete against their own skill sets.
The odds of the group games may be slightly better.
With a little perseverance, and the right squirt gun, anyone’s Midway dreams can come true!