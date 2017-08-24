State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Meet Princess Kay | Where Does Fair Stack Up? | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Midway Game At The State Fair

By Amelia Santaniello
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Walking around the Minnesota State Fair, it is pretty easy to spot the winners.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

They are the ones loaded with prizes won at the games of skill on the Mighty Midway.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

To find your choice for best Midway game, all you have to do is listen.

amelia tries the balloon water race WCCO Viewers Choice For Best Midway Game At The State Fair

Amelia tries her hand at the Balloon Water Race (credit: CBS)

It’s the Balloon Water Race — one of the “group games” along the Midway. The other type of Midway game are called individual games.

Group games are where you compete with other people, and individual games are where you compete against their own skill sets.

The odds of the group games may be slightly better.

With a little perseverance, and the right squirt gun, anyone’s Midway dreams can come true!

