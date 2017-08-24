Report: Caribou Coffee Buys Bruegger’s Bagels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based company Caribou Coffee Co. has purchased Bruegger’s Bagels, according to the Business Journal.
The reported deal means Caribou’s parent company, Luxembourg-based JAB holding Co., now owns Bruegger’s in addition to Einstein Bagels, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., Panera Bread and other coffee and breakfast companies.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Bruegger’s Bagels was owned previously by Le Duff America Inc., which is based in Dallas, Texas, and is an affiliate of a French company Groupe Le Duff.