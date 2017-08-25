State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Meet Princess Kay | Where Does Fair Stack Up? | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Bemidji Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Filed Under: Bemidji

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.

Police say the 29-year-old man from Bemidji, Minnesota, apparently disregarded traffic signals at an intersection in Grand Forks and collided with a pickup truck about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The two people in the pickup weren’t hurt.

