Bemidji Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
Police say the 29-year-old man from Bemidji, Minnesota, apparently disregarded traffic signals at an intersection in Grand Forks and collided with a pickup truck about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.
The two people in the pickup weren’t hurt.
