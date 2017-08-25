Update: Body Of Missing Brainerd Man Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota BCA has canceled a missing person alert after the body of a missing Brainerd man was found.
According to the Brainerd Police Department, the body was found just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 300 block of Hattie Street in Brainerd. It was found in a wooded area just off of a trail.
On Friday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner confirmed the body is that of 29-year-old John Greenwaldt, who was reported missing on July 14.
He was last seen July 4, when he got into an unknown vehicle.