Father & Son Out Of Hospital After CO Exposure

Richfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A father and son are out of the hospital after a carbon monoxide scare at a home in Richfield.

On Monday shortly before 3 p.m., police were called to a home in the 7600 block of Wentworth Avenue.

An unresponsive man was in the basement. Police carried the 47-year-old out of the home.

Both he and his 14-year-old son were hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure.

Three officers were also exposed to unsafe levels of the gas. One needed to stay in the hospital for several hours for treatment.

