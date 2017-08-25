Tim McGraw To Play Charity Concert On Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country singers Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, play the Xcel Energy Center this weekend. Before they leave town, McGraw will play a benefit on Lake Minnetonka to raise money for families of military members. It’s at the home of the owner of Minnesota-based Snap Fitness, and you can watch by boat too.

The stage is nearly set for Grammy Award-winning singer Tim McGraw. The country crooner will play for 400 on Sunday in what’s being called Liberty on the Lake.

“This is a Snap Fitness event but the benefactor’s Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor, when you boil it down it’s about paying for education of the children of families of fallen soldiers,” Snap Fitness owner and Liberty on the Lake host Peter Taunton said.

Taunton serves on the board of the nonprofit. He brought together his passion for philanthropy with a new partner in business and fellow supporter of veteran causes, Tim McGraw. The concert venue is set on Taunton’s lakefront estate on Palmer Pointe.

“We wanted to make sure that this event, it felt exclusive for all of our guests,” Taunton said.

The show will raise nearly $200,000 for scholarships. All of that stays in Minnesota, for Minnesota families.

“These people have made sacrifices and in some cases the ultimate sacrifice and it recognizes their loved one for what they did for our country,” Folds of Honor Perry Schmidt said.

In the spirit of raising awareness, Taunton decided to open the event up to whoever can make it on the water.

“We said you know what, this is going to be such a great event and it is limited to 400 people, how can we somehow open this up to the lake community? So we promoted it saying look come by boat. We spent a lot of money putting speakers along the shoreline so acoustically they’re going to experience the concert as well. We designed the stage, as you see, where Tim can easily turn around, face the lake crowd,” Taunton said.

Hundreds of boats are expected. The event is Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with Tim McGraw on stage around 1:30 p.m. Palmer Pointe near the southwest corner of Lake Minnetonka is the place to be.

