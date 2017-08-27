State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Arguments In Supreme Court Case Between Legislature, Dayton Begin Monday

Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Minnesota Supreme Court

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers are taking their fight over legislative funding to the state’s highest court.

Oral arguments in the Minnesota Supreme Court were set to begin Monday in the case between the Democratic governor and the Legislature. Lawmakers sued Dayton over his line-item veto of the Legislature’s $130 million operating budget.

Dayton says he wants the Legislature to slim down a tax bill that he signed into law and remove several other measures passed as part of a $46 billion budget. But a lower court ruled the governor’s action unconstitutional and restored lawmakers’ funding. Dayton appealed that ruling.

Monday’s hearing will also be the first to be streamed live on the internet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch