State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Donate Your Water To The Xcel Energy Center’s Ice Sheet

Filed Under: Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild fans will have the chance to contribute water from their local hockey ponds, lakes and rinks to the ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center.

The team says water from around Minnesota will be brought to the arena, filtered and frozen into the ice as part of a new campaign. Fans are invited to bring water to the arena in portable containers on Sept. 16 to put on a Zamboni located outside Gate 1.

The team says the water will be filtered and used for the ice at the Xcel Energy Center for the 2017-18 season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch