Police Seek Information, Witnesses In Crash That Killed Bicyclist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking information and asking for any witnesses in the Aug. 17 fatal crash between a van and a bicyclist in north Minneapolis.
The crash happened at Lowry Avenue North and Second Street North at about 5:45 a.m. Authorities say an adult female was heading northbound on Second Street and an adult male was in a vehicle heading westbound on Lowry Avenue when the two collided.
The woman later died from her injuries, and was identified by family as 34-year-old Jill Friedrich. Her family says she was on her way to volunteering at a homeless shelter as part of the “Mile In My Shoes” program.
The driver of the truck was said to be cooperative with authorities.
Investigators say they are trying to piece together a more complete picture of what happened. Anyone with information who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Shogren at (612) 673-3102.