Search For Missing Pregnant Fargo Woman Continues

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say investigators have been working through the weekend following up on leads in the search for a missing Fargo woman.

The Fargo Police Department tweeted Sunday that officials have received roughly 150 tips from the public since Friday in their search for 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when she went missing.

Savanna Greywind (credit: Fargo Police)

Police say investigators have followed up on many tips and those remaining have been prioritized.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment Aug. 19. The quest to find Greywind has intensified since police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping.

The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind’s, but would not answer questions about Greywind’s whereabouts.

