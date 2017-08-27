Talking Points: Sen. Franken Talks State Fair, Shuts Down 2020 Presidential Run

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair is about fun and food, but it’s also about politics.

The intense debate surrounding President Donald Trump’s policies is very alive at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Amidst the food, the rides and the vendors here at the State Fair, we also have a good dose of politics. Not surprisingly, President Trump’s policies, including the pardon of controversial Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, his threat to shut down the government if a wall isn’t built and his continued promise to repeal Obamacare are pretty popular at the Republican Party booth.

Democrats are already talking about 2020. And both Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken are on a lot of Democrats’ short lists for a potential presidential run. Senator Al Franken was a live guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at the State Fair.

Senator Franken said, “So that is so flattering to hear that but that is nothing I want to do. I want to run for re-election. I want to represent Minnesota. I love my job and I want to represent Minnesota in the Senate.”

Senator Klobuchar, who is up for reelection in 2018, has also brushed aside all talk that she might run for President. Trump supporters are quick to point out that President Trump nearly won Minnesota in 2016 and predict he will win the state in 2020 as part of a successful re-election bid.