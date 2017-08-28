2 Charged In Death Of Missing Fargo Woman, Kidnapping Of Infant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman have been charged in connection to the death of a missing pregnant woman who was recently found dead.

According to the Cass County Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews and 32-year-old William Hoehn have been charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of false information.

Sunday night, Fargo Police Chief David Todd confirmed the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind has been found near the Red River, near Harwood, North Dakota.

Greywind was last seen in her apartment Aug. 19. She was eight months pregnant when she went missing.

Last Thursday, police found a newborn baby in an apartment in the same building as Greywind’s and arrested two suspects — Crews and Hoehn — for kidnapping. The suspects told authorities the baby found in the apartment was Greywind’s.

According to the criminal complaint, Crews said she arranged to have Greywind come to their apartment on Aug. 19. Crews said she then instructed Greywind on how to self-induce child birth by breaking her own water. Crews claimed Greywind then left her apartment, but returned at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and gave Crews her infant child.

Hoehn told detectives that he returned from work on Aug. 19 at around 2:30 p.m. and discovered Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Crews then allegedly presented him with an infant baby, saying, “this is our baby, this is our family,” according to the complaint.

The two made their first appearance in court Monday afternoon. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison without parole for the conspiracy to commit murder charge.