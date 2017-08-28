Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

2 Charged In Death Of Missing Fargo Woman, Kidnapping Of Infant

Filed Under: Fargo, Found Dead, Missing Woman, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman have been charged in connection to the death of a missing pregnant woman who was recently found dead.

According to the Cass County Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews and 32-year-old William Hoehn have been charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of false information.

Sunday night, Fargo Police Chief David Todd confirmed the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind has been found near the Red River, near Harwood, North Dakota.

Greywind was last seen in her apartment Aug. 19. She was eight months pregnant when she went missing.

Last Thursday, police found a newborn baby in an apartment in the same building as Greywind’s and arrested two suspects — Crews and Hoehn — for kidnapping. The suspects told authorities the baby found in the apartment was Greywind’s.

According to the criminal complaint, Crews said she arranged to have Greywind come to their apartment on Aug. 19. Crews said she then instructed Greywind on how to self-induce child birth by breaking her own water. Crews claimed Greywind then left her apartment, but returned at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and gave Crews her infant child.

Hoehn told detectives that he returned from work on Aug. 19 at around 2:30 p.m. and discovered Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Crews then allegedly presented him with an infant baby, saying, “this is our baby, this is our family,” according to the complaint.

The two made their first appearance in court Monday afternoon. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison without parole for the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch