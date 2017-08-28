St. Paul Police: Bystanders Lift Truck Off Pedestrian After Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say about 15 bystanders came together to rescue a victim who was stuck under a truck that lost control and crashed late Monday morning.
According to police, an inattentive driver lost control of a truck on Maryland Avenue near Interstate 35E and hit a light pole, causing it to fall. Two people were sitting on landscaping bricks nearby and were involved in the aftermath of the falling pole and careening car.
One of the people was uninjured, but the other person, a man, became trapped under the truck. About 15 people in the area lifted the car off the man.
The man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The truck driver, a 68-year-old man, was cited for failure to drive with due care. According to police at the scene, he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.