Harvey Leaves Thousands In Texas In Need Of Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Houston, thousands of people are still in need of help.

The Coast Guard has only been able to respond to a fraction of requests.

Federal officials are now asking for the public to rescue those still waiting for help.

There have been more than 1,500 air rescues across the Houston area as the water keeps rising.

U.S. Customs agents and the Coast Guard plucked residents from the roofs of their flooded homes. And there were many more rescues by high water vehicles and boats, a good portion of them operated by civilians.

Thousands have been rescued so far and they include the most vulnerable — the disabled, the elderly, children and babies.

“Nobody’s kept count — the count isn’t the important thing, it’s getting people out of the dangerous situation,” Judge Ed Emmet of Harris County, Texas, Emergency Management said.

Those awaiting rescues are pleading for help on social media. Relatives of a family of six say they died when their van was washed away Sunday, which officials are still trying to confirm.

“The water took ’em, the water took the whole van, it went into a ditch. My uncle jumped out, the National Guard ran over there and tried to open the doors, they couldn’t get the doors open,” said one man.

The entire National Guard in Texas has been mobilized — a total of 12,000 in the area to help. They’ll also be managing the evacuees like 7-year-old Jesus, who has cerebral palsy and hasn’t eaten in a day.

“His machines got wet, his medicine got wet, so he already had three seizures. That’s very intense for him but all we can do is wait,” said his cousin Linda Rojas.

President Donald Trump says the government is prepared to take care of the people of Texas and Louisiana.

That’s where this tropical storm is expected to head next.

The White House says the president will be traveling to Texas tomorrow to survey the damage.