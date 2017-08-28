Twins’ Byron Buxton Named AL Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Byron Buxton on Monday was named American League Player of the Week.
And what a week it was for the emerging star center fielder of the Minnesota Twins.
Buxton hit five home runs with 10 RBI’s this past week. Three of those home runs were hit in Sunday’s win in Toronto. For the week, Buxton also hit .333 with a slugging percentage of .818.
His batting average for the season is now .249, which is saying something given how he was hovering around the .200 mark not that long ago.