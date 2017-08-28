Authorities Search Otter Tail County Lake For Missing Man

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Otter Tail County are searching a lake for a man who disappeared while driving a jet ski.
The sheriff’s department said Monday it’s searching for 39-year-old Peter Akintola Akinboro, of Grand Forks. Officials say he was visiting family on West Battle Lake Saturday and left a cabin on a personal watercraft.
Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the jet ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket. A drone is being used in the search for Akinboro.
