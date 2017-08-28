Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Authorities Search Otter Tail County Lake For Missing Man

Filed Under: Jet Ski, Missing Man, Otter Tail County, Peter Akintola Akinboro, West Battle Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Otter Tail County are searching a lake for a man who disappeared while driving a jet ski.

The sheriff’s department said Monday it’s searching for 39-year-old Peter Akintola Akinboro, of Grand Forks. Officials say he was visiting family on West Battle Lake Saturday and left a cabin on a personal watercraft.

Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the jet ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket. A drone is being used in the search for Akinboro.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch