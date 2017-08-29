Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron
The celebration of Hispanic/Latino culture and history is a Minnesota event during Cinco de Mayo. During Hispanic Heritage Month, which includes Columbus Day, Minnesota will again celebrate the culture and achievements of the Latino community. Hispanic Heritage Month has intricate multicultural and historical ties. From September 15 thru October 15, there are several free multicultural local events to attend and enjoy.
Global Roots Festival 2017
Cedar Cultural Center
416 Cedar Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 338-2674
www.thecedar.org
Date: Sept. 18, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Performances at the Cedar Cultural Center should seldom be missed. For this year’s roots music festival, make reservations early because tickets are free. All ages are welcome. Musicians Xabier Diaz and Adufeiras de Salitre whip up a storm on percussion, accordion and string instruments, accompanied by a chorus of singers and dancers. Diaz and de Salitre, both from Galicia in Northwestern Spain, liven up the evening with rich traditional regional roots music.
Global Roots Festival 2017: Betsayda Machado Y La Parranda El Clavo and Vox Sambou
Cedar Cultural Center
416 Cedar Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612)338-2674
www.thecedar.org
Date: Sept.19, 2017 at 7 p.m.
This is another Hispanic/Latino folk music fest that welcomes all ages. Again, tickets are free so reserve early. Powerhouse performers Betsayda Machado and La Parranda El Clavo celebrate their Venezuelan-African heritage with thunderous percussion and soul wrenching vocals. Hip-hop Haitian-Canadian artist Vox Sambou sounds off with dynamic Caribbean fusion music and song in a patois of Spanish, French, Creole and English lyrics. His hip-hop style is very unique.
CulturFest Owatonna
Wilson Elementary School
325 Meadow Lane
Owatonna, MN 55060
(507) 451-7970
www.culturfest.net
Date: Sept. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
This exciting multicultural event usually kicks off with a parade. This year features Twin Cities salsa band Salsa Del Soul. The nine-piece orchestral group has headlined many festivities such as Fourth of July. At this year’s fest, 15-year old Latinas will celebrate the traditional quinceanera or Quince Anos, the Hispanic equivalent of a Sweet 16 birthday gala. CulturFest is free and open to everyone of all ages.
Related: Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Minnesota
El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante
2709 E. Lake St.
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 728-0101
www.elnuevorodeorestaurant.com
Good food and entertainment figure prominently in any celebration. El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante has both great Mexican cuisine and entertainment. It’s one of the best places to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Nuevo is also a concert booking venue for many Latino/Hispanic entertainers. Its event calendar boasts exciting performances, such as the annual Rice County Fair, where rodeo riders from Mexico and Latin America often make appearances. Ladies Night is on Friday night, with karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights.
Conga Latin Bistro
501 E. Hennepin Ave.
Minneapolis, MN 55414
www.congalatinbistro.com
Another place to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is Conga Latin Bistro. Known for fabulous mojitos and paella, the restaurant/bistro features live flamenco performances and has a wonderful dance floor. Tuesday is karaoke night, Wednesday is salsa dance night, and live flamenco music and dance are on the last Thursday of the month. Also, remember Friday night is Ladies Night, something special to celebrate during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Related: Best Latin Dance Clubs In Minnesota