Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Minn. Restricts Deer Feeding Amid Chronic Wasting Concerns

Filed Under: Chronic Wasting Disease, Department Of Natural Resources

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources’ ban is for more than 10 central and north-central Minnesota counties. It will be in effect until February 2019.

The disease is a fatal brain illness that affects deer, elk and moose. It’s not known to impact human health.

The department says it will conduct testing in the affected counties to determine if the disease has spread from captive deer to wild deer.

A department spokesman says not feeding deer will help prevent the spread of the disease.

The department says there’s a similar ban for five southeastern Minnesota counties, which will be in effect until June 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    The exact same thing happens with liberals. Let’s stop feeding them to prevent the spread of Democrat brain wasting disease.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch