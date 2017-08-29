3 Suspects In Custody After South St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — South St. Paul police have three suspects in custody as they investigate a shooting that injured a man and a woman.

Police were called at 9 o’clock Monday night to the area near the intersection of Holland Avenue and Warner Avenue on a report of gunfire. They arrived to find a man and a woman who had been shot.

Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police spotted a vehicle leaving the area, and when they stopped it, say suspects jumped out and ran.

Officers from multiple agencies searched the area. At last report, they had taken three people into custody but were searching for others.

Possibly connected to this shooting, about an hour before the gunfire, officers were called to the same location.

In that case, police found one person who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police say the driver left the scene before officers got there.

If you have information about either of these incidents, call South St. Paul police.