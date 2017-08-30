Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Best Buy Apologizes Over $42 Case Of Water Amid Harvey

Filed Under: Best Buy, Hurricane Harvey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities-based Best Buy is taking some heat, accused of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey.

A reporter for the website GritPost said he was sent this picture of a case of water priced at $42 in a Houston suburb.

A 24-pack of Dasani water typically sells for a fraction of that price.

The photo also shows a case of the typically more expensive SmartWater at $29, saying “limited supply.”

In a statement to the website, Best Buy said it was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday.

They said they don’t typically sell cases of water, and that employees priced it using the single-bottle price for each bottle.

That Best Buy location is now closed because of the storm.

The Texas Attorney General told the reporter who tweeted the photo it had received 550 complaints of price gouging since Harvey hit.

