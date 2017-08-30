Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Man Charged In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Near MSP Airport

Filed Under: Bloomington, Interstate 494, Savage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Twin Cities man concealed his history of epileptic seizures and kept driving until he caused a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and the child’s mother and grandmother.

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hayes, of Savage, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide stemming from the December crash on Interstate 494 in Bloomington. Authorities say Hayes ended up driving the wrong way on the interstate and caused the head-on crash that killed Payton Bailey, his mother Dylan Bailey and grandmother Dawn Chiodo. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured.

The Star Tribune reports prosecutors allege Hayes concealed his seizures from state licensing officials for years and was having an episode at the time of the crash.

It’s not immediately clear if Hayes has hired an attorney. His phone number is not publically listed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch