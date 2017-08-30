Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Florida Police Chief Fired 1 Year After Minn. Woman Killed During Training Exercise

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police chief has been fired just more than a year after one of his officers accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens academy exercise.

Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced Tom Lewis’ termination on the city’s website Wednesday after an internal investigation. It found a casual approach to citizen safety during demonstrations and a non-standardized approach that created unnecessary risk for everyone involved.

Authorities say former Officer Lee Coel mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario last August. Lewis, as Coel’s boss, had been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence, but a jury acquitted him in June. Kunik says the internal investigation began immediately after the trial.

Coel has been charged with manslaughter, though no trial date has been set.

