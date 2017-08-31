Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

1 Man Dead After Shooting Near U Of M West Bank

By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating an apparent early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Right around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Minneapolis police officers were called to the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus after shots were fired.

When they arrived, they found one man shot dead in the parking lot of Bullwinkle’s Saloon.

Right now, authorities don’t have any suspects in custody and they are looking to speak to anyone who might have seen or heard something this morning.

The identity of the victim will be released by Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

This shooting comes as students are preparing to return to class at the University of Minnesota.

School starts back up next week on Tuesday.

