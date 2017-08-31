Andrew Zimmern Unveils Super Snack Challenge

We’re counting down to the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, and a well known chef and TV host is helping to kick off the Super Snack Challenge today at the Minnesota State Fair.
Andrew Zimmern introduced the challenge with Kylie Bearse Thursday.
So says their website: “Super Snack Challenge is a fun, lighthearted competition that invites Minnesota children ages 8-14 to share their favorite healthy game day recipe. 52 challenge semi-finalists will be invited to attend the Super Kids Tailgate Party to take place during the 10-day Super Bowl festival that precedes Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.”
Click here for more information.