MyPillow To Hand Out 60,000 Pillows In Houston

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six trucks full of 60,000 pillows from MyPillow will soon be heading to shelters and rescue organizations in the Houston area.
Founder Mike Lindell says he and his employees just want to help any way they can.
“Everyone affected down there, I just want to get them help, a little bit, a little bit of relief…some good sleep,” Lindell said. “Sleep is so important, and a lot of them are in shelters right now and displaced.”
Lindell is heading down to Houston to hand out the pillows alongside his employees.