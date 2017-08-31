Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

MyPillow To Hand Out 60,000 Pillows In Houston

Filed Under: Mike Lindell, MyPillow
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six trucks full of 60,000 pillows from MyPillow will soon be heading to shelters and rescue organizations in the Houston area.

Founder Mike Lindell says he and his employees just want to help any way they can.

“Everyone affected down there, I just want to get them help, a little bit, a little bit of relief…some good sleep,” Lindell said. “Sleep is so important, and a lot of them are in shelters right now and displaced.”

Lindell is heading down to Houston to hand out the pillows alongside his employees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch