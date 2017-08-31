Police: SUV Runs Stop Sign, Kills Motorcyclist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Apple Valley say a motorcyclist is dead and a driver who ran a stop sign is to blame.
The crash happened around 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon at 155th Street and Embry Path, right behind the Target off of Pilot Knob Road.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was 21, and he died at the scene.
Police say the 41-year-old driving the SUV that hit him suffered minor injuries.
Officers arrested him after saying surveillance video from a nearby business showed his vehicle failing to obey a stop sign. Criminal charges are pending.
Police say it does not appear drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Names have not been released.