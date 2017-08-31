Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Police: SUV Runs Stop Sign, Kills Motorcyclist

Filed Under: Apple Valley, Fatal Crash, Motorcyclist Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Apple Valley say a motorcyclist is dead and a driver who ran a stop sign is to blame.

The crash happened around 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon at 155th Street and Embry Path, right behind the Target off of Pilot Knob Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was 21, and he died at the scene.

Police say the 41-year-old driving the SUV that hit him suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrested him after saying surveillance video from a nearby business showed his vehicle failing to obey a stop sign. Criminal charges are pending.

Police say it does not appear drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Names have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch