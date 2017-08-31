St. Paul Officer Apologizes For Incident Caught On Camera

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul police officer is apologizing Thursday night for an argument with a man that was caught on camera.
Police say the two officers — one of whom was Officer Benny Williams — were looking for a missing vulnerable adult when they encountered Andrew Casey, who later posted a video to Facebook.
Casey said in the video’s comment section that the officers thought he was someone else and started questioning him. The video starts in the middle of the argument between Casey and Williams, so Casey’s conduct in the lead-up is not clear.
“I work for St. Paul Police … put [the cellphone] in my face I’m gonna slap you down,” Williams said.
Chief Todd Axtell says the officers’ actions did not meet the standard of delivering trusted service with respect, but he praised Officer Williams for his apology video.
“I’m very passionate about what I do, and today I just had a human moment where I just said some things that just were not professional,” Williams said. “I want to apologize to this individual. It doesn’t represent who I am or my organization, the St. Paul Police Department.”
Axtell says there is an open investigation into the incident.