‘U’ Professor Charged In Gun-Buying Spree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota professor is accused of going on a gun-buying spree, despite being charged with a felony.
Massoud Amin, 56, is director of the Technological Leadership Institute at the U, as well as a professor of electrical and computer engineering.
Court documents say the felony charge stems from giving forged documents to his ex-wife’s divorce attorney.
He then bought 14 guns during a three-week span in late June and early July.
Amin’s first court appearance is Sept. 13.