Homeowner Found Dead After Mobile Home Fire In Northern Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was killed in a mobile home fire in northern Minnesota Thursday morning.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred just before 6 a.m. on the 17000 block of Buzzle Road Northwest in Buzzle Township, about 20 miles northwest of Bemidji.
Deputies found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames at the scene. Neighbors were attempting to put out the fire with garden hoses. They told deputies the homeowner was still inside.
Firefighters arrived on scene and, after taming the fire, entered the home. Inside, firefighters found 56-year-old Erich Schissel, the homeowner, dead.
Authorities said the fire started in the living room area of the home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.