Minnesota National Guard Sending Soldiers To Texas For Harvey Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota National Guard is sending soldiers to help with relief efforts in Texas after parts of the state have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
The National Guard said Friday Gov. Mark Dayton has approved 11 soldiers from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade to support relief efforts.
The soldiers will leave Friday, traveling in two CH-47 chinook helicopters.
The National Guard said the soldiers will stay in Texas as long as they are needed.
The official death toll from Harvey reached 30 on Thursday and is expected to climb even higher.