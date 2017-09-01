Patrol: Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Dump Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Rochester man is dead after he collided with a dump truck while on his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred at 2:34 p.m. on Highway 16 near Fox Chase Drive in Hokah, Minnesota. A Ford dump truck was traveling eastbound on the highway. Meanwhile, a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound.
The two vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane. The motorcyclist was killed. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the dump truck, an 83-year-old Houston, Minnesota man, was uninjured.