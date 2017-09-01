North Dakota Company To Build Prototype For Trump’s Border Wall

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A company with a deep history in North Dakota is one of the four firms awarded contracts to build a prototype for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it will award one of the contracts to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., founded more than 60 years ago in southwestern North Dakota and headquartered in Dickinson.
CBP is providing few details of the concrete prototypes and says funding for four other prototypes for a see-through structure will be awarded next week. The prototypes will cost a total of $3.6 million and will be built in San Diego.
The Trump administration is moving forward on the wall, even though funding for the overall project is uncertain.
