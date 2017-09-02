Austin Police: Meat Filled With Fish Hooks Found In Dog Owner’s Yard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Austin Police’s K-9 Unit is warning pet owners after chunks of meat embedded with fish hooks were found in a residential yard Friday.
Police say they were contacted by a homeowner in the city’s southwest side after they discovered their dog eating a chunk of the tainted meat.
The homeowner was able to pull the dog away from the meat before it ate any of the hooks.
Police are urging pet-owners to canvas their yards before letting their animals out, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.