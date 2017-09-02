Sheriff: Man Stabbed By Stranger Outside Eden Valley Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s office is investigating the stabbing of an Eden Valley man Friday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers say the 32-year-old victim was frantic when he called 911 to report the attack, which he said happened at about 1:30 p.m. outside of his residence on the 200 block of Sauer Street.
Authorities arrived to find the man laying on his driveway with multiple small wounds above his right hip.
He said he did not know his attacker, described as a white man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing, and was last seen running northwest in the direction of Highway 22.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is on-going.