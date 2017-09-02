Former Police Chief Harteau Reaches Severance Deal With Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A severance deal has been reached between the city of Minneapolis and its former chief of police.
Janeé Harteau would receive nearly $183,000 as part of the deal, in addition to 12 months of health benefits.
A clause in the agreement bars Harteau from saying anything negative about Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges — and vice versa.
Minneapolis City Council’s executive committee will review the deal on Sept. 13, before it heads to the full council for approval.
New Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took over for Harteau back in July after Hodges asked her to step down following the shooting death of Justine Damond by Officer Mohamed Noor.
Damond, 40, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the affluent Linden Hills neighborhood.
Noor declined to be interviewed, but his partner told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that a loud noise startled him just before Damond approached their police car.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says a decision on charges in the case against officer Noor could come by the end of the year.