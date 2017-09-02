First Responders, Fishermen & Off-Duty Doctors Rescue Man From St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – First responders, fishermen and off-duty doctors teamed up Saturday to rescue a man who fell off a rock face into a river on the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the man fell while hiking on a trail in Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls. He landed in an area where rescue was only possible by water.
Minnesota and Wisconsin rescue units were dispatched to help the man.
Fishermen on the river transported first responders to the man on their boats, the sheriff’s office said. Doctors from the University of Minnesota who were in the area for recreation also helped in the rescue.
The entire rescue took less than an hour, according to a Chisago County deputy.
After the rescue, the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center via helicopter.