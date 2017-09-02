Vikings Cut Boone, Trade For CB As Initial 53 Man Roster Is Set

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a round of cuts and a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings have finalized their initial 53 man roster.
A few surprises pepper the list. Chief among them: The team cut Alex Boone, who was the presumed starter at guard.
The Vikings are also rolling with just two quarterbacks, cutting Taylor Heinicke and leaving Case Keenum as the sole backup to Sam Bradford. Teddy Bridgewater will start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
All but two of the team’s 2017 draft picks survived the cut to 53 – only two seventh rounders, linebacker Elijah Lee and safety Jack Tocho, were released.
The team also announced Saturday a trade with the Seahawks for cornerback Tramaine Brock. Brock played one year for the University of Minnesota before leaving due to academic suspension. The 29-year-old was arrested earlier this year on domestic violence charges, but the charges were later dismissed.
The roster will almost certainly change as other teams make cuts and players become available.
The full roster is listed below.
QB (2)
Sam Bradford
Case Keenum
RB (4)
Dalvin Cook
Latavius Murray
Jerick McKinnon
C.J. Ham
Wide Receivers (6)
Stefon Diggs
Adam Thielen
Laquon Treadwell
Jarius Wright
Rodney Adams
Stacy Coley
Tight Ends (3)
Kyle Rudolph
David Morgan
Bucky Hodges
Offensive Line (9)
Riley Reiff
Nick Easton
Pat Elflein
Joe Berger
Mike Remmers
Aviante Collins
Rashod Hill
Danny Isadora
Jeremiah Sirles
Defensive Line (9)
Everson Griffen
Linval Joseph
Tom Johnson
Danielle Hunter
Brian Robison
Stephen Weatherly
Tashawn Bower
Jaleel Johnson
Shamar Stephen
Linebackers (6)
Anthony Barr
Eric Kendricks
Kentrell Brothers
Ben Gedeon
Emmanuel Lamur
Eric Wilson
Defensive Backs (11)
Xavier Rhodes
Trae Waynes
Terence Newman
Harrison Smith
Andrew Sendejo
Mackensie Alexander
Tramaine Brock
Marcus Sherels
Antone Exum Jr.
Anthony Harris
Jayron Kearse
Kicker (1)
Kai Forbath
Punter (1)
Ryan Quigley
Long Snapper (1)
Kevin McDermott
