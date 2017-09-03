Harvey's Aftermath: How You Can Help | Trump Makes 2nd Visit | MN Companies Send Help | Gas Prices Rise

Lynx Finish With League-Best Record After 86-72 Win Over Mystics

Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maya Moore scored 26 points and Renee Montgomery added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx secure the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-72 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Minnesota (27-7) finished the season a game ahead of Los Angeles (26-8). Both teams have byes until in the semifinals on Sept. 12.

gettyimages 842284196 Lynx Finish With League Best Record After 86 72 Win Over Mystics

(credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Washington (18-16) is the sixth seed and plays the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Kristi Toliver hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining to pull Washington within 80-71, but Moore answered at the other end and the Mystics didn’t score again until the 2:09 mark.

Toliver led Washington with 20 points. Elena Delle Donne added 12 points in just 18 minutes and Krystal Thomas grabbed 14 rebounds.

It was Minnesota’s final game at the Xcel Energy Center as the Lynx will play their home playoff games at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena. The team is moving to accommodate the Minnesota Wild’s preseason schedule.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch