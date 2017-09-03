InjusticeOnAStick Protesters Block Intersection Outside Minnesota State Fair

Harvey's Aftermath: How You Can Help | Trump Makes 2nd Visit | MN Companies Send Help | Gas Prices Rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters demonstrating against racial equality temporarily blocked a busy intersection Sunday afternoon outside the Minnesota State Fair.

The St. Paul Police Department says that protesters blocked the intersection of Snelling Avnenue and Midway Parkway, which is on the east side of the fairgrounds. Dozens of protesters stood in a circle around the intersection, and shut down traffic for several minuses before moving south on Snelling.

The protest began at noon at Hamline Park in St. Paul. About an hour later, the protesters took to Snelling Avenue and marched to the fairgrounds. Many were carrying signs, including one that read: “MN State Ain’t Fair.”

Snelling Avenue was blocked off by authorities in both directions. St. Paul police urged fair-goers to take alternative routes.

The protest was organized by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar. In a press release, the group demanded the creation of a police oversight council in Minneapolis that is made up entirely of civilians.

Following the rise of Black Lives Matter, there have been annual protests during the Minnesota State Fair, particularly in the wake of the police shooting deaths of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

