Talking Points: Responding To North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Reaction to the North Korean test of a hydrogen bomb even surfaced at the Minnesota State Fair, where politicians make it a point to greet voters and share their views on the latest national and world events.

Republicans and Democrats like to call the fair their own. At the Republican booth, support was heard for President Donald Trump’s tough talk in response to North Korea’s nuclear bomb test.

The president’s comments last month that any provocation by North Korea would be met by American “fire and fury” was widely applauded by the president’s core supporters.

Democrats are also reacting with outrage over the test and caution that the rhetoric needs to be turned down. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“This is not something to be taken lightly,” she said during an interview at the State Fair. “This guy is a madman (Kim Jung-Un)…he has now detonated a nuclear bomb that has seven times the nuclear material that we saw in Hiroshima.”

While the president on Twitter scolded both China and South Korea for being soft on North Korea, a chorus of both Republicans and Democrats say working with those two nations — not against them — could be the most effective way to contain the North Korean threat.