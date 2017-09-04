3 Children Seriously Injured After Crash Involving Stolen Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three children were seriously injured in a crash involving a stolen truck in southern Minnesota Saturday.
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, six teens were involved in the single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Brown County roads 10 and 27 just before 1 a.m.
Three children – 11-year-old Elias Alvarez, 14-year-old Rubin Olivarez Jr. and 14-year-old Bryan Singlaterry – were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for serious injuries.
Three others – 13-year-old Sandra Adame, 14-year-old Hunter Hutchens and 14-year-old Colton Krienke – were treated at Sleepy Eye Medical Center and released.
The vehicle involved – a Ford F-150 pickup – was reported stolen from New Ulm on Aug. 27.
Both the crash and the theft are still under investigation.