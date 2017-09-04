Harvey's Aftermath: How You Can Help | Trump Makes 2nd Visit | MN Companies Send Help | Gas Prices Rise

Device Aims To Prevent Frogs From Drowning In Pools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we close out summer, a lot of people will be taking advantage of those last days in the pool.

But pools can also attract uninvited guests like frogs and other critters. Unfortunately, many small wild animals die because they can’t get out of the pool.

A Maryland biologist, Rich Mason, found a way to help.

He designed a device he calls the Frog Log. A weight holds the ramp to the side of the pool, and the frogs instinctively find the float.

He now sells thousands of the device every year. They cost roughly $20.

