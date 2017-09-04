Walleye, Live Bait Restrictions Begin On Lake Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been hoping to reel in a walleye on Lake Mille Lacs, Monday is your last chance — Labor Day is the final day for catch-and-release fishing on the lake.

Starting Tuesday through Nov. 30, walleyes are not supposed to be targeted. Labor Day is also the last day you can use live bait on your line.

There are exceptions to this rule — you can use live bait from a dock, pier or shore, and if you’re fishing for northern pike or muskies, you can use live sucker minnows that are longer than 8 inches.

