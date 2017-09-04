Vikings Waive Rookie TE Hodges, Claim Bell Off Waivers

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have claimed tight end Blake Bell off waivers from San Francisco.

The Vikings waived rookie tight end Bucky Hodges on Monday with an injured designation, meaning he can be placed on injured reserve if he clears waivers. The sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech suffered a concussion in the team’s final exhibition game Thursday.

Bell was a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2015. He totaled 271 yards receiving over the past two seasons for the 49ers.

gettyimages 629167628 Vikings Waive Rookie TE Hodges, Claim Bell Off Waivers

(credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Vikings also filled their practice squad with quarterback Kyle Sloter, center Cornelius Edison and offensive tackle Cedrick Lang. They previously signed defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, tight end Kyle Carter, running back Bronson Hill, wide receiver Cayleb Jones, linebacker Elijah Lee, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and cornerback Horace Richardson.

