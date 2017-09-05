2 Boys Rescued From Under Morrison Co. Bridge; 1 Airlifted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says two boys are in the hospital after an incident at a bridge in Randall, Minnesota Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, it received at 3:21 p.m. a medical call near the Little Elk River under the Highway 115 bridge.
There, the sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Cole Kjeldergaard of Cushing, Minnesota was located on land near the river and was semi-responsive. Twelve-year-old Nicholas Angevine of Randall was located under the bridge unresponsive. It’s unclear if the boy was under water.
Angevine was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center where his condition is listed as stable.
Kjeldergaard was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and has been released.
The case is under investigation.