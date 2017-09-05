2 Boys Rescued From Under Morrison Co. Bridge; 1 Airlifted

Filed Under: Bridge Rescue, Morrison County, Nicholas Angevine, Randall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says two boys are in the hospital after an incident at a bridge in Randall, Minnesota Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, it received at 3:21 p.m. a medical call near the Little Elk River under the Highway 115 bridge.

There, the sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Cole Kjeldergaard of Cushing, Minnesota was located on land near the river and was semi-responsive. Twelve-year-old Nicholas Angevine of Randall was located under the bridge unresponsive. It’s unclear if the boy was under water.

Angevine was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center where his condition is listed as stable.

Kjeldergaard was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and has been released.

The case is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch