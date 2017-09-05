2 Rallies Opposing DACA Decision To Converge In Downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters are expected to participate in a rallies opposing President Trump’s decision to end DACA, with two rallies converging in Minneapolis early Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration’s intentions to officially rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It effectively ends the 2012 program that has deferred deportations for those who came to the United States as young immigrants.

Sessions called the current program an “unconstitutional” overreach of executive authority that caused great legal concern after Congress initially rejected the legislative proposals to extend similar benefits to illegal immigrants.

The program created by former President Barack Obama has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.

Trump defended his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a “window of opportunity” to act.

Trump is stressing in a statement that he is “not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.”

Anticipating Tuesday’s decision, rallies have been scheduled to take place in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee says they plan to gather outside the Minnesota Republican Party office on the 2200 block of East Franklin Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

After a short rally, the protesters will march to downtown Minneapolis, ending outside the Federal Building. There, the protest will “unite in solidarity” with another rally defending the DACA.

The protest is scheduled to end around 7 p.m.



