Trump Defends Decision To Phase Out DACA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a “window of opportunity” to act.
Trump is stressing in a statement that he is “not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.”
The program created by former President Barack Obama has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.
Trump says he is not in favor of punishing children for the actions of their parents.
But he says: “Young Americans have dreams too.”
