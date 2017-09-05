State Fair Sets Overall Attendance Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly two million people attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, making it the most attended State Fair in history.
State Fair officials said Tuesday a total of 1,997,320 attended the fair this year. That surpasses the record of 1,943,719 set last year. More than 171,000 people attended the State Fair on Monday, Labor Day.
The State Fair also set three daily attendance records this year: 144,504 on Monday, Aug. 28; 187,066 on Friday, Sept. 1 and 242,759 on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Emily Annexstad of St. Peter was crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way the night before the start of the State Fair. She began her fair by having her likeness carved in butter. Fair officials also said the Miracle of Life Barn had 145 births this year, including 113 piglets, 12 calves and 20 lambs.
The new Great Big Wheel attracted 124,958 riders over the 12 days of the State Fair. There were also 31 new foods this year.
The 2018 Minnesota State Fair is set for Aug. 23-Sept. 3.